Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Michael Stolper purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.17 per share, with a total value of $17,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.