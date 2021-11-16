Insider Buying: Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VIRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 171,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,820. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

