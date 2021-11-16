Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 13,358 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08.

On Friday, November 12th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $3,386,472.86.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

