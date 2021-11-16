Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells 43,770 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

