Insider Selling: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Sells 8,937 Shares of Stock

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 66,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 223,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

