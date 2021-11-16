Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Sells 24,368 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DXLG stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $536.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

