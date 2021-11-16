Insider Selling: MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$75,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,373,506.58.

Derek Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Derek Sutherland sold 1,253 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.97, for a total transaction of C$23,769.41.

Shares of MKP traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,772. The firm has a market cap of C$525.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.13 and a 12 month high of C$19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

