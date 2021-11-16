Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ONEW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,319. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.59.

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

