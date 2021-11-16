Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells C$4,673,822.63 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$4,673,822.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares in the company, valued at C$74,699,001.35.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total value of C$9,005,071.15.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of C$54.62 and a twelve month high of C$69.79. The company has a market cap of C$17.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

