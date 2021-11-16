Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $335.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.51 and a 52 week high of $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

