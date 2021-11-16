Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Sells 23,574 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.14. 125,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,372. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

