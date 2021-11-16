Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 46,661 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $643,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 674,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,789. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $346.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

