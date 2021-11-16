Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

