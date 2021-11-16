Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
