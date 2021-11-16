Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,336. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

