Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

