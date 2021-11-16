Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.22 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

IPAR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.