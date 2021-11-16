Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ITP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$26.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$21.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

