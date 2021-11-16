Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ITJTY opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 price target on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

