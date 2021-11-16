Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,765 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $14.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

