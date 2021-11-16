Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.64% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

