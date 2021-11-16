Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.77

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.77 and last traded at $150.63, with a volume of 43351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 319,151 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 193,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

