Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 4.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $85,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,834. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $162.42.

