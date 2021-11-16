Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $63,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,511,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 111,114.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.