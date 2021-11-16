Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BIP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

BIP opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

