Invesco Ltd. Has $60.78 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $60,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 31,701.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 148.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 103,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

