Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 205,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $57,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

AEIS opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.