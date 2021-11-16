Invesco Ltd. Sells 543,750 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Hess Midstream worth $54,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

