Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,079 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.