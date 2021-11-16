Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.