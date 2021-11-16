Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

