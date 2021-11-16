INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Issues Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,690. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.99.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 30,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

