IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IONQ opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.