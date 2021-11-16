Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

