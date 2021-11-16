Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $10,597,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,964,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 267.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CAC opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

