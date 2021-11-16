Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $241.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.