Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

