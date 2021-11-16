iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 5,398,291 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

