iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Holdings Boosted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,104. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

