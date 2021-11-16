iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

