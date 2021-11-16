iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,352 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $94,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

