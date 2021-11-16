iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

