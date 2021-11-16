iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 433.3% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ IBTK opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

