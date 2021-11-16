iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.