iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWD stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

