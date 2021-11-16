iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

