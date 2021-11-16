iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $303.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

