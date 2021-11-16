iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 844,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,646. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $211.40 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

