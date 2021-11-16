iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.13. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,485. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

