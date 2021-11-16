J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.98. 58,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,820. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $140.27 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.88.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.