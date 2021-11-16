J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.98, but opened at $151.00. J & J Snack Foods shares last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.88.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

